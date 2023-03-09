LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. - A beloved Berks County watering hole will soon have new owners.

In a statement posted on social media Thursday, Klinger's on Carsonia owner Mark Klinger announced that after 13 years at the helm of the Lower Alsace bar and grill, he's selling the business.

"For 13 years, I’ve worked more days every year and more hours those days than I’d care to count. I have had some great times over those years, but my constant focus was always on my businesses and the people that counted on them," said Klinger. "This summer, I made the difficult realization that I need a better balance in my life in order to be truly happy."

Names and ownership may have changed, but the restaurant has been a staple of the community for over 70 years. Klinger says the new owners are a family with both the experience in the business and the passion needed to steer it into the future.

Klinger noted the many ups and downs his businesses have faced in his 13 years at the helm.

In 2016, Klinger's open 2 new locations in Fleetwood and at Reading Regional Airport.

A year later, the Carsonia location was heavily damaged by fire and forced to rebuild.

Then the pandemic hit, during which Klinger says it was a challenge to keep the doors open at all three locations. He made the difficult decision to shutter the Fleetwood site to be able to run the remaining restaurants as best he could.

In the coming months, Klinger’s on Carsonia will seamlessly transition as the new owners take over. More information will be made available as they get closer to settlement.

In the meantime, Klinger said he will continue to operate Klinger's at the Airport for the foreseeable future.

Klinger thanked his customers and employees for all their years of support.