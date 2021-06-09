WYOMISSING, Pa. – A new program coming to Berks County aims to cut down on drunk driving by encouraging bars and restaurants to offer designated drivers some incentives.
The John R. Elliott HERO Campaign is a national initiative to help raise awareness about the dangers of driving under the influence.
It was founded in memory of Navy Ensign John Elliott from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Elliott was killed in a collision with a drunk driver in July 2000, a couple months after he graduated from the United States Naval Academy.
"We want to keep everybody safe," said Paige Carroll, a prevention specialist with Berks County's Council on Chemical Abuse.
Carroll is on a mission to cutdown on DUI accidents in the county.
"We're really encouraging that if someone does decide to have a drink or two, that they get home safely and have a designated driver," Carroll said.
The council is partnering with local restaurants and bars, like Tino's Pizzeria & Bar in Wyomissing, as part of the campaign.
"Everyone wants to keep our patrons safe, so I'm really appreciating how welcoming everyone has been," said Carroll.
Some places may offer designated drivers free soda or coffee. Tino's General Manager Jeff Fleming is serving up some mocktails.
"Just to try to make something a little more fun, a little more incentive," said Fleming.
Fleming said he is hoping to draw on his own personal experience to help those who are going down a similar path.
"I know from personal experience how devastating drunk driving can be and for me growing up, I never really had any alternatives," said Fleming.
They are alternatives he is hoping will soon save lives.
"It's nice, like I said, to finally give back," said Fleming.
Participating restaurants include: