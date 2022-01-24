READING, Pa. – Newly-seated political newcomer Brianna Tyson surprised Reading City Council Monday when she expressed a desire to reopen the 2022 budget, which was approved in December.
"I am researching this as we're speaking, so I know that I didn't want to spring this on you guys later on," Tyson said, "but this is something that is very near and dear to my heart."
When pressed by President Jeffrey Waltman, Tyson said she was not prepared to discuss the specifics of why she wanted to reopen the budget, but said she wanted to wait until her fellow newly-seated Councilman Wesley Butler was present.
Butler had an excused absence from Monday's meeting.
Michael Gombar, solicitor to City Council, said a budget can be reopened at the start of the fiscal year, but the process must be completed within 45-days.
That would set a deadline of Feb. 14, which is the date of the next voting meeting for council.
Gombar said a majority of councilmembers have to vote to adopt an ordinance to reopen the budget.
Waltman told Tyson she should go over the details with Gombar and then make sure she has the support of three other council members before attempting to proceed.
For the process to begin, council would need to call a special voting meeting in order to introduce an ordinance.
Councilwoman Donna Reed warned Tyson that what she is suggesting is a very serious matter.
"You have to have something extremely serious to add, and you have to be candid as to whether there should be a tax increase or if there is something that is getting too much funding," Reed said.
"This is not a guessing game," Reed continued. "A lot of work and effort goes into this. This isn't something to toy with, as this is a serious step. So, if you have serious specific concrete concerns, they have to be brought forward as soon as possible."
In December, council voted to approve a $95.4 million spending plan for 2022 that did not include any tax increase.
At that time, Councilwoman Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz opposed the budget because she said it contained errors in reporting correct salaries for employees.
In other business, council voted to approve a resolution to appoint Cepeda-Freytiz as the new vice president of council.