READING, Pa. – Reading's much-anticipated new fire station at North Ninth and Marion streets crossed one more hurdle Tuesday night, bringing it closer the start of construction this fall.
The Reading planning commission voted to grant conditional plan approval to the project, which has a scheduled groundbreaking of Oct. 4.
Joseph Gurney, director of land development with First Capital Engineering Inc., said the only major outstanding issue is the highway occupancy permit needed from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Gurney told the planners that PennDOT asked for documentation stating the plans have been conditionally approved before it issues the highway occupancy permit.
The proposed station will replace the current Marion-Hampden station at 1155 N. Ninth St.
The new station is planned for 1201 N. Ninth St., the site of the current Ninth and Marion Playground, which will be demolished.
The new 12,000-square-foot station is designed to house five pieces of fire and emergency apparatus and will include areas for sleeping quarters, laundry, maintenance, storage, office, living, restrooms and gym.
Detailed site plans for the new station are available on the City of Reading website.
In other business, the planning commission reviewed plans for:
A minor subdivision plan for three attached residential homes at 114-118 Belvedere Ave.
A land development plan to remodel and expand former restaurant buildings at 1124 Schuylkill Ave. and 1119 Luzerne St. for use as a church by Iglesia Pentecostal Movimiento de Fe.
A minor subdivision and annexation plan at 825 E. Wyomissing Blvd. to subdivide a small parcel from Tom Masano Auto Group property and annex it to Reading Truck Group property for the purpose of reconfiguring driveways.
Also Tuesday, the panel voted new for officers, placing Wayne Jonas Bealer and William Cinfici as planning commission chairman and vice chairman, respectively.
The commission also learned that member Philip Ashear is resigning from the board because he has accepted a job in Columbus, Ohio.