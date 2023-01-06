WEST READING, Pa. - It’s a good question to hear over and over and speaks to potential customer interest and anticipation.

“It’s really cool to be on the avenue because we get so many people walking by, checking us out, coming in and being like, are you guys open, are you guys open?,” said Cody Schmidt, General Manager at Noodl.

The answer is ‘soon’ for Noodl, a ramen restaurant in the 400 block of Penn Avenue.

What once was an empty lot is soon to be the newest business.

“I think it’s gonna be a really unique business for the avenue because it’s gonna be a little bit more fast casual, so we really don’t have anything like that on the avenue,” Schmidt said.

Dine in or take out, there are touch screens and an overall free-flowing feel to the new place on the verge of opening.

“I think Covid changed a lot for us,” Schmidt said. “We want to have the option to go to a kiosk and order what we want but here we are also going to have the option to order with a cashier up at the front or you could order from your table with your phone.”

The general manager tells me they’ve received a lot of support from the West Reading and Penn Avenue business community.

“It’s really cool to see them work together and really try to support each other,” Schmidt said. “I think it’s really unique and definitely not what I expected on the avenue because this is my first time running a business on the avenue.”

The Japanese-inspired dishes, with lots of healthy ingredients, will provide another unique eating experience along an avenue that continues to grow and change.

“Noodl's coming up but then we also have Broken Chair, Farmhouse Kitchen, Nitro Bar, Benchwarmers, down on the corner,” Schmidt said.

Noodl is set to open Friday, January 13th.