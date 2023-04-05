MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. - From the ribeye cheesesteaks and Italian hoagies being prepared, to the shakes and wooder being chilled, Spenny's is serving up a taste of Philadelphia at 2931 Centre Avenue.

"Wiz and wizout," said Jim Corson, a partner. "No one does the liquid cheese sauce up here, and I wanted to be the first."

"We all love Philly. Go Birds!" said McCalee "MC" Corson, a partner and Jim's daughter.

For the Corsons, it's a Philly thing with a huge side of family.

Jim Corson bought the building two years ago, and the family has been busy getting it ready for the grand opening: April 6, 2023.

They held a soft opening April 5th and saw a steady stream of customers checking out the new spot.

"It's a father, daughter duo," added MC. "Family owned. My parents are from Northeast Philly, and my whole extended family is from Northeast Philly."

"It's for my daughters, not me," said Jim. "We want to make this an establishment that's going to last forever."

The Corsons grew up in Northeast Philly; they settled in West Lawn where they have lived for the past 25 years.

"Born and raised in Philly. St. Matt's, Father Judge!" exclaimed Jim.

"We always loved Philly cheesesteaks, big foodies in our family, and we wanted to bring something that Reading hasn't seen," said MC.

The restaurant is decorated with mostly Philly jawn, but there are a few local staples.

"Jawn is anything. You could be a jawn," explained MC. "Anyone is a jawn."

A sharpie wall with the Reading Phils and "just a kid from Reading" aka Reading High's Lonnie Walker IV, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, the family says is the perfect backdrop for selfies.

Featured on that wall, there is also an ode to the late Kobe Bryant, who went to Lower Merion High School, and other personal touches.

They're saving one very special wall for when the Eagles win the Super Bowl. Until then, customers will enjoy a "grease the poles" photo.

For now, Spenny's is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant can be reached at +1 484-277-2933 or via email at SPENNYSSTEAKS@gmail.com.

The menu offers steaks, shakes and fries, and Jim promises the plan is to keep things simple and affordable.

"What you got the first week, you're going to get the 56th week and the 2,000th week," said Jim. "It's not always about making the profit and the money; it's about making them come back again."