BOYERTOWN, Pa. – New social media trends have wreaked havoc on property in the Boyertown Area School District.
During Monday night's school board meeting, Superintendent Marybeth Torchia reported that there was serious damage in district bathrooms because of vandalism related to violent challenges which encourage students to steal or destroy school property.
On TikTok, the "Bathroom Challenge" calls for the destruction of property, while the "Devious Licks Challenge" involves students stealing items from their schools.
Some Boyertown students, Torchia said, are savaging bathrooms and destroying fixtures while capturing the damage on videos. The student who causes the most damage in one school day is declared to be the "winner."
The superintendent told the board that criminal charges have been and will be made against guilty students. In addition, they will be suspended from school.
To help address the violence and vandalism, Torchia introduced a new school policy for threat assessment and slight revisions to existing policies on weapons, terroristic threats, hazing, bullying/cyberbullying, dating violence, emergency preparedness and school security personnel.
The policies will be introduced for a first reading at the next board meeting.
Board comments
During the board comments portion of the meeting, Director Ruth Dierolf said she had received accusatory emails related to politics. She said she was tired of the tirades about the school board abusing its power and that emails to the board should not be used for political activities.
In addition, Dierolf said she believed Torchia was not getting the credit she deserved for her work in leading the district during continuously shifting COVID-19 guidelines.
Childhood cancer awareness
In other actions, the district announced that September is Boyertown Area School District Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
In making the announcement the board said: "BASD will once again celebrate these mighty kids and their families throughout the month of September — because we know kids fighting cancer are mighty strong, and their stories are mighty powerful. And funds raised for childhood cancer research can make a mighty big difference."
A "Gold Out Day" will be held districtwide, at which time everyone will be asked to wear gold, the color of the international awareness symbol for childhood cancer, and participate in a variety of awareness activities.
Throughout the month, individual buildings will continue to recognize the importance of supporting the fight against cancer in children with special activities and "Casual for a Cause" events which will raise both awareness and funds.
9/11 remembrance
The school board also noted that on Nov. 13, 2018, the Boyertown Area School District Board of Directors approved the resolution, "A Day to Remember," to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11.
The commemoration was most recently conducted throughout the district on Friday, Sept. 10.