READING, Pa. - Reading Mayor Eddie Moran cut the ribbon Wednesday to the new splash pad and all abilities playground at City Park located near North 11th and Walnut streets.

"As you can see folks, this is exactly what I mean when I say let's build a better Reading together," he told the crowd.

The splash pad is perfect for kids to cool off on a hot summer day, with a mushroom, sprays and animals throughout.

It's also fun for the young at heart, as Moran found out. He took a run around it with the help of some new friends, and says the splash pad is, "pretty cool."

The all abilities playground right next to the splash pad is pretty cool too.

David Anspach, the capital Manager with the City of Reading, gave 69 News a tour.

"Here wheelchair-bound individuals could actually roll their wheelchair on there and on there in the wheelchair or they can transfer to one of the seat," he says.

There's a slide, musical instruments, rock climbing walls, and a quiet grove.

"You have a child with some sensory issues, there's some walls that kind of closes you and gives you a little bit more of a quiet space and there's little fidget toys in there," Anspach explained.

All of the details of the new playground were well thought out.

"The colors we chose for the playground are cool colors, quiet colors, not only for sensory issues, but also to keep the playsets from not getting too hot to the touch," Anspach said.

Debora Villasenr, a mom of five who lives right across the street, says this is all a blessing.

"I think it's great because you know, we don't have to go to the other parks out there, we have this right here in front of the house and it's free," she says.

The splash pad will operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., but those hours could vary if there is a drought or a heatwave.