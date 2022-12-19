EXETER TWP., Pa. – Plans for a new Starbucks were discussed by the Exeter Township Planning Commission at its monthly meeting Monday night. The planned location is the site of the former First Priority Bank located in the Exeter Commons shopping mall on Perkiomen Avenue.

Jennifer Holden, representing Starbucks, told planning commission members that the bank building would be repurposed, not demolished. The bank overhang will be removed, Holden said, and the drive-thru lane will be used for drive-thru ordering and pickup.

Commission Secretary Todd Arnold questioned his fellow members about whether the change from a bank to a Starbucks constituted a change of use and therefore required submission of a more complicated development plan.

Township Zoning Officer Will Brugger answered that discussions were underway to allow a simpler approval process when a building was being repurposed so that "a full-blown development process was not needed."

Joe Rogosky, Great Valley Consultants president and township engineer, read to the commission members highlights of a letter to Holden that covered matters to be addressed in Starbucks plan.

Environmental performance standards, traffic counts, queuing in the drive- thru, landscaping, legal agreements for shared parking, signage compliance, one-way movement on each driveway and additional signage on the Exeter Commons access drive were covered. Rogosky also said the township would like to see architectural drawings of the finished building.

The township additionally had some concerns about "stacking" issues if the line in the drive-thru were to back up into access roads, Rogosky noted.

Holden replied that she had researched the experience of several other nearby Starbucks locations and, except for the 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. hour, there was less than a 5% chance that traffic would back up beyond the 15 spaces in the drive-thru queue. Commission Chair Glen Powell noted that there was very little other traffic in the mall at that time of the morning.

Commission members directed Holden to address the waiver requests in a letter to Brugger, and voted to allow Starbucks to move to a preliminary/final plan.

Other news

Also during Monday's meeting, planners approved moving to a preliminary/final plan for the proposed PennDOT Driver License Center to be located at the Boscov's Outlet Center at 4365 Perkiomen Ave.

They made the decision for Apis Services, which plans to operate an adult day care in a former office building on property adjacent to what used to be the Promenade at Exeter Plaza, which is now vacant property owned by the township.