There is a political debacle brewing in Washington; the U.S. House adjourned Wednesday night without electing a speaker.
Closer to home, though, the political spotlight is on Berks County, where the Pennsylvania House of Representatives' new speaker serves.
Mark Rozzi, who is a registered Democrat, has pledged to govern as an independent in his new role. While the decision has raised some eyebrows, Berks Democrats say they are not worried.
"The speakership is a nonpartisan — I want to repeat that, nonpartisan — officer of the House entrusted with maintaining the integrity of the House," said Democratic state Rep. Mark Rozzi.
It was a surprising election and a surprising announcement.
Rozzi, who represents the 126th District, received all of the Democrats' votes and 16 from the Republicans. He was nominated by Rep. Jim Gregory, a Republican serving the state's 80th District, who is also a survivor of childhood sexual abuse. Gregory and Rozzi have worked together on the issue.
Rozzi quickly pledged his allegiance to remaining independent on issues, saying he will not caucus — or meet internally — with members of either party.
"He's not independent. He has just pledged to run the speaker's position independently," explained Kevin Boughter, who serves as chairman of the Berks County Democratic Committee.
"It's different, but I trust him," Boughter continued. "He's not extreme on either end. He is more middle of the road, and I believe that will be beneficial."
69 News reached out, but so far, no reaction from the Berks Republican Committee on the state House's new speaker.
Political analyst Terry Madonna says Rozzi's announcement is certainly surprising but not shocking.
"Generally, (he is) very popular within the state House itself," Madonna said via Zoom. "He has friends in both Democratic and Republican caucuses. He is a survivor of sexual abuse, and he has spent a great deal of time dealing with that subject."
Madonna says it will be interesting to see what happens after next month's special elections, which will settle which party controls the House, and to see if Rozzi will be chosen to maintain his role as a nonpartisan speaker of the House.
"The last speaker of the house from Berks County — his name was Wilson G. Sarig," Rozzi said after being elected. "He was the 117th speaker of the House, and it was back in 1935. Today, I am bringing the speaker back to Berks County, where it belongs right now."
Partisanship aside, Boughter says people in Berks should feel proud.
"Berks County has the speaker of the House. They now have a U.S. senator — Mr. Fetterman was born in Reading. We're getting on the map a little more than in the past," added Boughter.
As speaker, Rozzi has the power to select the dates of special elections. Two special elections became necessary after former Reps. Summer Lee and Austin Davis resigned due to winning elections to other offices. A third special election— to replace former state Rep. Tony DeLuca who was elected posthumously — will also occur next month.
Currently, all of the special elections are expected to be held Feb. 7.