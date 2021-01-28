LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, 95% of state prisoners will one day re-enter society. Many of them will need help as they navigate their next chapter. Funding that help can start at the new Jubilee Ministries thrift store on Route 422 in Lower Heidelberg Township. The store is its first in Berks County.
"We serve those affected by incarceration by being ambassadors of life change through the Gospel of Jesus Christ," said Ryan Newswanger, CEO of the Lebanon County-based ministry.
Jubilee Ministries puts chaplains in several county and state facilities in Pennsylvania, including the Lebanon County and Schuylkill County jails. The nonprofit is able to continue its work with the support of its seven thrift stores, which sell everyday, modestly-priced goods, from clothing and books to housewares and bikes.
"It's an easy way to support a ministry," said Newswanger.
Nearly every single item you see when you walk into a Jubilee Ministries thrift store has been donated by somebody, which means the ministry can help as many people as possible.
"We're really there to help them as a person and help them in their spiritual walk," said Newswanger.
The ministry said it doesn't excuse any inmate's past, but it focuses on the future.
"We don't advocate for any kind of lighter sentences," said Newswanger. "People have made poor decisions and there are consequences for those decisions, and we agree with that. Our desire is that those folks are changing their life and that they're learning to live a different way so they can a benefit to their community."