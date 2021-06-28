OLEY VALLEY, Pa. - A classic board game is getting a local twist.
A new version of Monopoly aims to encourage people in Berks County to shop local and learn about the vendors in the area.
"Through COVID I think a lot of people are realizing how important their local places are," says Courtney Shober, who is the Ag Project Coordinator for B.A.R.N, or Berks Agricultural Resource Network.
She says when people started really looking to their local producers during the pandemic the organization decided it was the right time to expand on that interest.
"When they were forced to go find things that weren't in the grocery store, it really I think, opened some people's eyes," says Shober. "We're hoping while people are paying attention to that a little bit more to show them all these wonderful places in Berks County."
They started in the spring with Barn bingo, a game that got people heading out to some of these places. Just last week they launched B.A.R.N.OPOLY.
"We were hardly open [that first day]," says Barb Dietrich, who owns Oley Valley Organics with her husband, Mike. "We had ten people coming in with their cards already."
The couple also has a certified organic produce farm. Their store is one of the vendors participating in B.A.R.N.OPOLY.
"When people couldn't get things during the pandemic little shops like ours were flooded because our supply chain is very small," says Dietrich. "It goes from our farm or the local farms to here. We don't send it across the country or across the state and have to worry about truckers."
Thirty-two vendors are participating in B.A.R.N.OPOLY, which will run through the end of August. All you have to do is go to any of the locations, pick up a game board, and start collecting stamps. Then you can take a picture and submit your card to B.A.R.N at the end.
Players who send in completed game boards will be entered to win prizes from products to gift cards. The grand prize is a surprise, but Shober says it is a Unique Historical Agricultural Berks County experience.
"We wanted it to be something fun that the whole family could do to get out there and kind of explore the county, because there's so many of these hidden gems that people have no idea that they exist," says Shober.