The epicenter of end of the year celebrations in Times Square looks much different this year.
Not far away in Reading, the Pagoda, usually filled with live music and a backdrop sky filled with fireworks, will not be this year, with members of Reading City Council citing state COVID-19 mitigation guidance.
Additionally, a staple for many in Boyertown with a family friendly early celebration will not feature its popular bear drop.
One event that did take place on this New Year's Eve, A Friend of the Furnace gathering in Robesonia and an opportunity for people to get together safely.
“We are doing an outside event outdoor event,” Tony Borchu of Robesonia said. “Social distancing as much as we can. Sponsoring a great thing the old Robesonia Furnace fire company. My glasses are fogging up because of the mask but that's OK."
Those in attendance gathered around a fire, enjoyed food and drinks and let off some pent up 2020 frustration dancing to Robesonia Mayor Randy Gartner's band Foreplay.
As proceeds would go to help the friend is the Robesonia Furnace
"We hold several fundraisers throughout the year,” Gartner said. “We got bills to pay like everybody else electric water sewer insurance stuff like that."
As a community looks for some end of the year financial support, many pondered what New Year’s Eve 2021 will look like, hoping that it won't resemble its predecessor.
"Getting out and having something to do on New Year's Eve is a great thing,” Borchu said. “I really wish we could do more, but we'll go with what the regulations are right now and move forward after that."