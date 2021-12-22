READING, Pa. - Mayor Eddie Morán announced the return of the city's New Year’s Eve Firework Celebration Wednesday.
The fireworks show will begin at midnight on Dec. 31 and run for approximately ten minutes.
“I am thrilled to announce that I am partnering with Berks Festival Inc. who is bringing back the traditional New Year’s Eve Fireworks celebration after COVID’s interruption of the event,” said Mayor Morán. “On New Year’s Eve, the sky of Reading and nearby municipalities will light up with a spectacular professional fireworks show. A show anyone can enjoy safely from various areas of the City. Let this be a time to reflect on the challenges we have overcome, how blessed we are, and how we can continue to make our beautiful City of Reading the best place to live, learn, work, and play in the Commonwealth.”
“Once again, Berks Festivals is pleased to organize the First Night celebratory fireworks from Mt. Penn to promote our wonderful City – its people and places!” said William Koch, Sr., CPA, President. As we look to the sky on January First with hope for the future, we kickoff Reading’s 275th Birthday Celebration with a colorful, professional display.”
Setting off unpermitted fireworks less than 150 feet away from structures is illegal by ordinance.