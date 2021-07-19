READING, Pa. - The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance announced the keynote speaker at GRCA’s 108th Annual Dinner.
GRCA announced Sarah Thomas will serve at the keynote speaker on September 9. Thomas is best known as the NFL’s first female referee, joining the league as a down judge in 2015.
She not only worked Super Bowl LV last season, but also was named one of Sports Illustrated's 100 Most Influential NFL Figures of All Time.
The chamber reports that as speaker, Thomas will share key insights on overcoming adversity, finding your passion while maintaining work-life balance, decision making, and not only succeeding as a female in a male-dominated industry but achieving breakthrough success for males and females alike.
The Annual Dinner is the area’s largest gathering of business and community leaders, with an expected crowd of around 1,000 people.
The Dinner will also celebrate the Greater Reading business community with the Greater Reading Top Business Awards, the Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards, and the Albert Boscov Economic Development Award.
The dinner will be held Thursday, Sept. 9, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Santander Arena, Reading.
The public is invited to join GRCA for the networking event. The purchase tickets visit greaterreading.org or contact the GRCA office at 610-376-6766.