READING, Pa. - It’s a sound that you can feel in your chest.

“It holds a real soft spot in a lot of people’s hearts,” said Communications Director Sarah Manley.

But make no mistake, race fans are hard core.

"It's great. The weather's great,” said driver and new owner Kyle Koretsky. “I don't think you can ask for anything more than to have sunshine here at Maple Grove Raceway."

With the storied straightaway under new ownership, it's an economic boost that almost disappeared.

“It was more for the environment around us, the community, Maple Grove Raceway is a huge benefactor to hotels and restaurants and the local businesses,” said Manley.

Fans, new and old, know what Maple Grove means.

"It'd be pretty crazy because this is cool,” said Josh Carpenter, a new race fan. “A ton of fast cars, I heard it was the fastest track in the country."

"We're losing a lot of tracks, they closed Englishtown and a lot of the other tracks,” said race fan Tom Bagley.

With so many pieces of race culture in the area having gone away, fans tell me they're glad it's still a race track and they appreciate it even more.

“Yeah well, you got to support these people if you're not out here, they'll be going away too like everything else,” Bagley said.

It's here to stay, and fans will notice some improvements.

“We did a lot of paving, a lot of potholes, so when the customers come in they don't get a flat tire on the pot holes...the list is endless, the list is a quarter of what we did over five months,” said Koretsky.

As the track once again takes the national stage this weekend, the new ownership is ready for what lies ahead.

"We're open for anything people have to say and we will try to make it better for every event,” Koretsky said.