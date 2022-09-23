READING, Pa. — Pictures from the past are being used to provide some solace in the present.

"I think that was outside of church on Easter Sunday, on Perkiomen Avenue," Victoria Gunther, said, referring to a picture.

The photos are really all Victoria Gunther and her family have at the moment, as they await answers.

"We're kinda at a standstill. He's still with the medical examiners," Gunther said. "He hasn't been released to us yet and still undergoing a lot of testing."

The Berks County Coroner's Office told the family this week that a body washed up on an island in the Schuylkill River in Union Township in August was in fact 62-year-old Kerry Frazier of Reading.

"Everybody knew him as Uncle Kerry," Gunther said.

Frazier had been missing since March. He meant so much to his family and friends.

"He was bright," said Gunther. "He was the smartest person in our family."

His niece said he struggled with mental health issues, and his family always had his back.

"He did really depend on us and rely on us to be that spokesperson for him," said Gunther.

This latest update isn't enough for Gunther to move on.

"For me, no closure," she said. "Grateful we were able, they found him. I know there are a lot of other cases where years and decades go by before their loved ones are even found."

Gunther said her uncle would always call on her to stand up for him, and it's a job that isn't finished.

"If anyone knows anything," Gunther said, "I beg you to just reach out."

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact the police.