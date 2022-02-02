WEST READING, Pa. - Between the exposed brick walls of this old building-turned-cool-new-bar in West Reading, fun times were had. That is, until the pandemic brought a whole new meaning to closing time.
"We shut down March 13th of 2020," said Adam Cocuzza, owner of Nitro Bar. "Disappointing is an understatement. It was the day before our St. Paddy's Day big bash."
It's almost surreal to believe it's been nearly two years since then. But Cocuzza plans to re-open Nitro Bar in the 400 block of Penn Avenue next week.
"The goal of this was to honor the history of the building we're in," he said.
The building was home to the West Reading Motor and Hardware Company, a car dealership, and A to Z Vacuum & Fan.
The bar, with a heavy focus on local wares, had only been open for 7 months prior to its closing. Keeping the same motifs of the building's motorcycle and automotive past, Cocuzza was far from sending his project to the scrapyard.
"I personally refused to open Nitro Bar at any less than what it had originally opened as," said Cocuzza. "Instead of sacrificing that motif, we just hung on tight."
"I am so honored to have spoken to so many people, not physically, but spoken to the hearts of so many people in Berks County that really love what we did here," said Cocuzza.