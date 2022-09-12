No decision on Route 10 warehouse after Cumru planners hear residents' concerns

CUMRU TWP., Pa. – More than 100 people packed into Governor Mifflin Intermediate School's cafeteria for a potential decision about the future of a warehouse proposal next to Flying Hills on Route 10.
Many people held up signs that read "no warehouse" at Monday night's planning commission meeting.
Kansas City, Missouri, company, NorthPoint Development said it would like to build an $80 million, more-than-700,000-square-foot Morgantown Logistics Center warehouse.
NorthPoint said the facility would primarily be used for storage and consolidation of manufactured goods prior to distribution, and it would bring in around 300 jobs when completed.
After almost two hours of discussion at Monday's meeting, planning commission Chairman Allen Gibson said he felt the commission could not do anything more, moving the decision on the project to the township commissioners' agenda. The planning commission did not vote on the proposal.
The crowd heard from several people during public comment.
One of the concerns raised was about traffic congestion slowing down emergency vehicles, as well as economic concerns.
"From an economic standpoint, the traffic congestion will be a deterrent to the local businesses along Route 10," said a nearby resident.
Mike Duff spoke on behalf of Penske Truck Leasing, saying his company opposes the proposal.
Duff said they do not believe Route 10 is designed to handle the proposed project.
"Currently, the roadway is heavily traversed by passenger cars and is an active bus route during the school year," Duff said.
Perry and Sue Haas said they are right next to where the warehouse could be built.
"If they want to put it somewhere else ,that's fine, but just not there," Sue Haas said.
"We're like less than 100 yards from where all of these trucks are going to be coming in and out, so we're concerned about the noise and pollution," said Perry Haas.
Following the meeting, NorthPoint told 69 News that they did not want to do an interview. An employee representing the company at the meeting simply said that he is "just disappointed."
Officials say the proposal will be on the agenda at the Cumru Township Board of Commissioners' meeting on Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.