CUMRU TWP., Pa. — More than 100 people packed into Governor Mifflin Intermediate School's cafeteria for a potential decision about the future of a proposed warehouse on Route 10, next to the Flying Hills community.

Many people held up signs that read "no warehouse" at Monday night's planning commission meeting.

Kansas City, Missouri-based NorthPoint Development said it would like to build an $80 million, more-than-700,000-square-foot warehouse.

NorthPoint said the Morgantown Logistics Center would primarily be used for storage and consolidation of manufactured goods prior to distribution, and it would bring in around 300 jobs when completed.

After almost two hours of discussion at Monday's meeting, planning commission Chairman Allen Gibson said he felt the commission could not do anything more, moving the decision on the project to the township commissioners' agenda. The planning commission did not vote on the proposal.

The crowd heard from several people during the public comment portion of the meeting. One of the concerns raised was about traffic congestion slowing emergency vehicles as well as economic concerns.

"From an economic standpoint, the traffic congestion will be a deterrent to the local businesses along Route 10," said a nearby resident.

Mike Duff spoke on behalf of Penske Truck Leasing, saying his company opposes the proposal. Duff said his company does not believe Route 10 is designed to handle the proposed project.

"Currently, the roadway is heavily traversed by passenger cars and is an active bus route during the school year," Duff said.

Perry and Sue Haas said they are right next to where the warehouse could be built.

"If they want to put it somewhere else, that's fine," Sue Haas said, "but just not there."

"We're like less than 100 yards from where all of these trucks are going to be coming in and out," said Perry Haas, "so we're concerned about the noise and pollution."

Following the meeting, NorthPoint told 69 News that it did not want to do an interview. An employee representing the company at the meeting simply said that he is "just disappointed."

Officials said the proposal will be on the agenda at the Cumru Township commissioners' meeting on Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.