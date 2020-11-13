MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - No foul play is suspected in the death of a Kutztown University student found in her dorm room Thursday night.
University officials conducted a welfare check on Hannah Varn after her family hadn't heard from her in six days.
Officials found the 31-year-old dead in her Dixon Hall room around 9:30 p.m., said state police.
Multiple containers of liquor bottles were also found in her room, state police said.
No foul play is suspected, and no students are in danger, police said.
The Berks County coroner's office will complete an autopsy and toxicology testing to determine how she died.
Investigators put up crime scene tape around the campus building Thursday night, but removed it and cleared the scene by early Friday morning.
The university said counseling services are available for students.