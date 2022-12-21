WEST READING, Pa. - The Reading Hospital Foundation announced today that it raised $41,746 through its annual No Shave November campaign.

Almost 300 individuals made contributions during the month-long event that raises awareness for men's health issues, supports cancer patients undergoing treatment and assists those experiencing hair loss.

This year's best beard winner was Michael Macciocca, and Michael Coveney took home both the best mustache and best goatee awards. Christopher Cosce won for most creative selfie.

Tony Forino, a grateful patient and CEO of Forino Co., L.P., provided $25,000 in support of the initiative.

“The team at Reading Hospital is so appreciative of Mr. Forino’s generous gift that will go a long way to provide aid to our patients,” said Charles F. Barbera, MD, Reading Hospital President and CEO. “I’d also like to thank the Reading Hospital team members. Each day they come to work with the health of our patients and community as top priority.

Details on making a contribution to the Reading Hospital Foundation can be found on their website.