READING, Pa. — Berks County's chief financial officer confirmed Thursday morning that he is not recommending any tax increase for the county's 2022 budget.
Robert Patrizio made his annual budget presentation at the county commissioners' weekly meeting.
Because of lower debt service, capital expense and fringe benefits, Patrizio said the county is in a healthy financial position going into 2022.
And Patrizio said a tax increase would not be needed, even though the entire proposed county spending plan of $575.8 million is $6.8 million less than the projected revenue.
"Despite the deficit, we recommend maintaining the current tax rate of 7.65 mills," Patrizio said. "Best practices call for the use of reserves to pay down debt."
The rate means the owner of a property assessed at $100,000 would continue to pay $765.
Patrizio said the general fund balance is projected to be at $148 million by the end of 2022.
Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach said the amount is significantly higher than where the county stood in 2008.
"We are in a healthy position and are able to do the things we need to," Leinbach said.
Leinbach said the budget information reflects fiscal responsibility of the part of all county departments.
"This has been our 15th year, and in that period of time, we have done an aggregate increase [in property taxes] of about 10%," Leinbach said. "This is significant. That indicates our budget department continues to be focused on fiscal responsibility, and it [the process] does work."
Patrizio said the American Rescue Plan Act funds — the most recent COVID-19 federal stimulus package — have not been included in the spending plan.
"We are really just starting the process of how we want to make the legacy investments," he said.
Patrizio said the county will have a better idea of how those funds will be used by the end of 2022.
The complete budget is being made available on the county's website.
Berks County is receiving $81.6 million in ARP funding, which has restricted uses being defined by the United States Treasury.