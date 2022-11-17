READING, Pa. — Robert Patrizio, Berks County's chief financial officer, confirmed Thursday morning that he is not recommending any tax increase for the county's 2023 budget. Patrizio made his annual budget presentation at the county commissioner's weekly meeting.

The good news for taxpayers is that there will not be a need for any tax increase. That means in 2023, county residents will continue to pay a tax rate of 7.65 mills, or $765 for a property assessed at $100,000.

Patrizio noted that there have been only two tax increases since 2005.

The budget includes two sets of numbers; one for the county's general fund and one for all funds, which includes all the human services aspects of the county.

The projected total revenue for the general fund is $269.9 million, with expenditures of $271.2 million, for a projected deficit of $15.4 million.

The projected total revenue for all funds is $645 million, with expenditures of $658.3 million, for a projected deficit of $14.6 million.

Patrizio stressed the deficits are no cause for concern.

"Now on the surface or the face of that, that that looks alarming, but this is not the first time that we've had a budget put before you that has a deficit from all funds," Patrizio said. "And there's one primary reason in that we choose to fund our general fund gap with our reserves, and that is consistent with GFOA (Government Finance Officers Association of Pennsylvania) best practices."

Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach said the proposed budget is extremely responsible.

"I think what's important as a take-away is that we have the reserves because we've been fiscally responsible and because we are not borrowing money for capital projects," Leinbach said. "This is an extremely responsible way to budget, and all in accordance with GFOA best practices, which we subscribe to."

Patrizio said the budget numbers are significantly higher than in 2022 because the federal allocations from the American Rescue Plan funds.

The county received $81.6 million from ARPA funds, which had restricted use as defined by the United States Treasury.

But Patrizio said that although much of that had been received in 2022, the total amount has been included in the 2023 spending plan.

Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt called the spending plan valuable.

"I look and think about a $658 million budget, and that's a lot of money in any way, shape or form, but it's valuable," Barnhardt said. "It's valuable to our community and to our residents, and this money is spent wisely and judiciously."

The complete budget is being made available on the county's website.

The commissioners have scheduled the final adoption of budget on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m., which will be one of the commissioners' on-the-road meetings. It will be held at the Rockland Township municipal building at 41 Deysher Rd.