BERKS COUNTY, Pa. –Over $3,000 to help people thousands of miles away — people to whom West Reading business owner Peter Chu can relate.
"All the money I got, I will send to the World Central Kitchen," said Chu, the owner of Charming Nails on Penn Avenue.
Chu explained that he, like many Ukrainians, became displaced when he was released to Malaysia during the Vietnam War. He recently organized a vigil and had a donation box at his salon — efforts that inspired people to sacrifice and stand by him to show support.
"I thought, I felt everybody, something in their heart, not only me," Chu explained. "I think the people, they want peace in the world. Nobody wants a war."
The money recently raised will go to the World Central Kitchen, an organization that's already fed a million families across Ukraine and beyond.
"I think the food is very important," Chu said. 'We need to support them for that situation."
Another local fundraising effort
With no end in sight to this crisis, the community support continues, including at one local Ukrainian church.
"We were brought up in this church, and it's like I said, it's just hard for me to talk about sometimes," said Cindy Koretsky, helping to organize the fundraiser at Nativity BVM Ukrainian Catholic Church in Reading. "But I got to hold it together because the people in Ukraine are going through a lot worse things than we can ever imagine."
Those at the church, amid the Lenten season of sacrifice, are offering up prayers and a planned fundraiser for their brothers and sisters overseas.
"Whatever proceeds we get," Koretsky said, "a hundred percent is going into the humanitarian aid fund for Ukraine — everything."
With the help of Mimmo's Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria and Chatty Monks Brewing Company, a "Pasta For Ukraine" fundraiser is set for Sunday, March 27, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Nativity BVM church hall.
"The support has been overwhelming," Koretsky said. "The people of Berks County, everyone I work with or just pass along the street. They see my car, and they see I have the Ukrainian emblem on the side."