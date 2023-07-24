EXETER TWP., Pa - It's a community continuing to take action in the wake of tragedy.

“Let everybody have dinner together and try and share stories and try and get people's morale up,” said Larry O’Boyle, president of Antietam Valley Community Partnership.

The non-profit organized a free spaghetti dinner and asked for donations to help those impacted by recent flash floods. Heavy rains on July 9th caused so much damage that Governor John Shapiro and FEMA officials visited in the days that followed.

"We're matching the donations up to a thousand dollars from our organization and we hope to be able to give money back to the community,” said O’Boyle.

The fundraising dinner at the Carsonia Rec Center isn't run by some outside group, but rather those right next to those impacted.

"I was devastated. I live a half a block from the creek and I just saw it getting higher and higher and I saw the devastation afterwards of my neighbors and our high school,” O’Boyle said.

A dinner to aid in the ongoing recovery and put things into perspective.

“People need to know that they're not alone. That there's other people out there. Probably people a lot worse off than they are,” O’Boyle said.