READING, Pa. — Two members of the Reading Planning Commission have resigned at the request of the city, Chairman Wayne Jonas Bealer explained at Tuesday night's meeting.

Bealer said Tuesday's meeting was actually the rescheduled Oct. 25 meeting. The city was forced to cancel that meeting last week because a quorum of members was not available. Only three of the four current members were available.

Bealer clarified that since the time of the September meeting, commission members Lee Olsen and Robert Conklin submitted resignation letters at the request of the city.

"The city solicitor made a determination that they could no longer serve on the commission because they are not city residents," Bealer said.

Bealer said that detail was previously overlooked by the city administration.

The Reading City Council is currently interviewing candidates to fill the two vacancies created by the resignations.