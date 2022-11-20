READING, Pa. - With Thanksgiving just a few days away, a nonprofit in Reading made sure its neighbors had a hot, holiday meal.

Members of the One Love Project handed out food Sunday in the 800 block of Penn Street.

Organizers said their "Meal of Thanks" event was a big success.

"We're getting a great turnout here, actually it's going to be about 80 people we're giving out food for, so just giving back for the holidays is what we're here for," said Timothy Nye, with One Love.

Volunteers also gave away free blankets and other important items for the winter months.