HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — What are some of the ways a blanket can benefit someone?

"Somebody going through a cancer treatment or, in this case, an emergency kit, said Marc Goldstein, the founder and president of Blankets of Hope. "It's any year round, so this way the school has it part of their program they're using those kits for."

The nonprofit has donated blankets for the better part of a decade, and it was recently called on in the Conrad Weiser Area School District.

"In the event of an emergency, the unlikely event of a lockdown, students have to be in the classrooms, we put together emergency kits to have in all the classrooms," explained Ryan Giffing, the district's superintendent.

Police said the blankets in the classroom emergency kits could be used if students and staff needed to break a window and escape to safety.

"We were able to donate blankets to an emergency kit that Conrad Weiser School District was doing and, honestly, it was a no-brainer," Goldstein said. "I just had to see what our funds were."

It's a partnership involving the school district, the police and the nonprofit to reassure parents and students that, in the worst case scenario, they're prepared."

"Through that partnership and that connection," Giffing said, "we were able to secure those blankets. and I think that it's a great thing for our school district."

It's yet another step as schools continue to adapt to keep students and staff safe.

"It's gonna help us fill these kits that will be very, very, hopefully never used, but if they are," said Christopher Ranft, a school resource officer, "they will be very helpful to the students and the teachers keep them safe."