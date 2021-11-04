SPRING TWP., Pa. — Books can take you anywhere, but books can't go anywhere by themselves. That's where you come in — to donate a book to a child, somewhere, in need.
"They go local, they go far," said Cathy Leiber, president and co-founder of Judith's Reading Room, a Berks County-based nonprofit that has established more than 100 libraries in 22 countries.
Barnes and Noble at Broadcasting Square in Spring Township has once again selected the group as its holiday book drive recipient.
"Last year, the generous patrons donated over 1,900 children's books, which was unbelievably incredible," said Leiber
With the mess that is the world's supply chain, some expect a toy shortage this holiday season, so Leiber is calling on people to give books, not toys, for a change.
"Let's fill our homes with books, with creativity and imagination and color and stories of different people," said Leiber. "It doesn't always have to be about a toy."
Leiber said at checkout, customers wishing to donate a book can choose which children's book they want to give, or have the store pick one for them.
"Helping people around the world and in our local community helps lift all boats," said Leiber.