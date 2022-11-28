READING, Pa. – Following what might be two of the busiest shopping days of the year, "Giving Tuesday" kicks off its 10th year.
The annual day of giving encourages people to give back by donating to local organizations.
Leaders of two nonprofits say the day gives their organizations a boost, but they also say they rely on people's generosity all year long.
"Most people think, 'Who needs a blanket? Why a blanket?'" said Marc Goldstein, the founder and president of Blankets of Hope Inc.
Goldstein says blankets give security, comfort and — most of all — hope.
"It's more than just putting a blanket over you," he explained.
Just shy of 11 years old, Blankets of Hope has donated more than 70,000 since its founding.
"Whether it's someone who's going through homelessness, someone who's going through cancer treatment," Goldstein said. "The 'why' is easy; it's because we have the resources."
"We have probably donated a blanket to any organization in Berks County that might have a need," he added.
That includes Opportunity House, Mary’s Shelter, Berks Counseling Center, The Children's Home of Reading and Olivet Boys & Girls Club, to name just a few.
Three years ago, Goldstein says Blankets of Hope expanded from blankets to beds and everything needed to cover one. Since then, he says they've received enough donations to buy 500 twin beds.
"Children, veterans, adults who are sleeping on the floor, couch surfing," he said. "We have not yet had to say 'no' when they asked for a bed request."
Because of the demand, Goldstein says he is always fundraising.
"It's not a one-day thing," he said. "As a matter of fact, we ordered 60 blankets that will arrive at Safe Berks this week."
"Sometimes, people come late at night, in the middle of the night, and they only have the clothes on their back," explained Safe Berks Director of Development Mindy McIntosh. "Any donations at all that we get for them are very needed because they do not have that."
McIntosh says Safe Berks works frequently with Blankets of Hope.
"He donates bed and all the bedding that comes with it," she said of Goldstein. "He'll send us 40, 60 blankets at a time, as needed."
People can help Blankets of Hope by donating on its website.
"The nice thing is 100% of the dollars donated to us goes right to the cause," Goldstein said. "Myself, my eight other board members — none of us are on salary. There is no brick-and-mortar, and we have maintained that for 11 years."
McIntosh says Safe Berks is accepting monetary donations, dinner meals and items on the organization's holiday wish list. Safe Berks has also partnered with the Lonnie Walker Foundation to raffle off the chance to see a Sixers/Lakers game, a Lonnie Walker meet-and-greet, a hotel stay and other prizes. The organizations are splitting the proceeds.
"We want people to give when they're comfortable to give — whether it's beginning of the year, end of the year," McIntosh said. "We're just appreciative of all the support."
To access Safe Berks' free services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, people can call the organization's 24-hour hotline at 844-789-SAFE (7233) or text SAFE BERKS to 20121.