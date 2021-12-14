MARION TWP., Pa. — Christmas will be here next Saturday, but for some, it arrived Tuesday morning in Stouchsburg.
"It's like Christmas morning," said Alice Moyer, executive director of nonprofit Little Acts of Love.
Liberty Square, a personal care home in Marion Township that houses up to 17 veterans, received a generous donation of brand-new bedding for all of its residents.
"Things like a new bed, a new blanket, can change how somebody feels about themselves," said Moyer.
Marc Goldstein is the president and founder of Blankets of Hope, a Berks County-based nonprofit that works to provide the gift of a comfortable sleep to those who need it most.
"My dad, my uncle were both World War II vets," said Goldstein. "I have to think that it's really going to just give them a great night's rest, and I think just the morale of having a brand-new bed to sleep on at night or take a nap is just going to give them good dreams."
Fecera's Furniture donated and delivered the beds and box springs, but they weren't alone in the generosity; Bed Bath & Beyond stepped in to donate 17 pillows and mattress covers, while Boscov's helped to secure all 17 bed sheets and pillowcases.
"In the last two years for this program, we have now donated over 400 beds in Berks County," said Goldstein. "Unfortunately, the need is even greater than that."
Of many ways to give back to our veterans, sweet dreams may be among the sweetest of them all.
"It's what it's all about," said Goldstein.