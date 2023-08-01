NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. – The North End Rod and Gun Club is a place where members can come and enjoy each other's company and a dollar draft. Every year, the club donates nearly $15,000 in earnings to charities.
But this year, there was nice surprise when it came time to do the finances.
"The surplus came about because we had savings bonds that came due, and we cashed them in to see how much money we had," said Tim Sherman, president and manager of the club.
When all was said and done, the club found out it was sitting on a million dollars. So then came the question, "What to do with all that money?" The answer for members was easy: Donate it.
Within the group, two national charities were selected: The Wounded Warrior Project and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
"St. Jude's commercials on TV sometimes rips me apart," Sherman said. "No child should have to go through that."
On Tuesday, the checks were presented — $500,000 to each charity.
"Something like this can really support a huge impact for them with their mental health, with their physical health and wellness," said Nancy Beetstra of the Wounded Warrior Project. "This is how we make a difference."
Beetstra says before she began working for the organization, it helped her when her time of service was over.
"I was struggling with my own mental health, my own physical disability that I had, and I didn't know where to go," she said. The Wounded Warrior Project helped to not only heal her body, but mind and soul as well, she added.
Now veterans and kids fighting cancer have a little financial boost thanks to the North End Rod and Gun Club, and members say that makes them feel good.