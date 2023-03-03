READING, Pa. - The Reading Area Water Authority announced that all North Heidelberg Water Sytem customers must minimize their water usage throughout the day and suspend it entirely overnight.

In a notice dated March 2, RAWA issued a mandatory water conservation order for anyone receiving service through the North Heidelberg Water System.

RAWA says nearly a thousand customers are impacted.

Officials believe there is a leak in the system which they have been unable to locate.

As a result, water levels in their storage tank continue to drop. If levels further deplete, officials will have to pull water from the main system and dump it into a large, 21,000-gallon tanker.

RAWA says they're working with DEP, county and local officials and engineers to resolve the problem. The conservation order remains in effect until further notice.

North Heidelberg Water System customers must immediately suspend all water usage between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. and are asked to minimize usage throughout the day.

If conservation efforts are not successful, officials say customers will experience interruptions in service.

RAWA is asking customers to look for leaks on their property and to report any instances of puddling or running water. They're also urging people to contact the authority if they're aware of any vacant properties in the service area.

More information on the conservation notice can be found at www.readingareawater.com