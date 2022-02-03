KUTZTOWN, Pa. - First responders in northern Berks County are ready for whatever the storm brings.
Kutztown firefighters said they're always ready to help on the roads.
They'll be at the station throughout the day Friday in case they need to jump into action.
They said their trucks are stocked with winter gear.
They're urging drivers to be as careful as possible.
"Travel with caution if you need to travel, use your best judgment, take your time. If you get an accident, you're not going to get there anyway." said Kutztown Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Michael Russo. "So take your time, it's better to be late than not get there."
The chief also said to be careful if you have to use I-78.