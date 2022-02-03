KUTZTOWN, Pa. - First responders in northern Berks County are ready for whatever the storm brings.

Kutztown firefighters said they're always ready to help on the roads.

They'll be at the station throughout the day Friday in case they need to jump into action.

They said their trucks are stocked with winter gear.

They're urging drivers to be as careful as possible.

"Travel with caution if you need to travel, use your best judgment, take your time. If you get an accident, you're not going to get there anyway." said Kutztown Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Michael Russo. "So take your time, it's better to be late than not get there."

The chief also said to be careful if you have to use I-78.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you