READING, Pa. — A student at Northwest Middle School in Reading was taken into custody Thursday after being found with a gun inside the building, according to the city police.

The incident prompted the evacuation of the building at 1000 N. Front St., one of the school district's five middle schools.

Fifth and sixth graders were relocated to Riverside Elementary School at 1400 Centre Ave. Seventh and eighth graders were sent to St. Margaret's Catholic School at 235 Spring St.

Parents were advised to reunite with their children at those locations. They were then dismissed for the day.

The district has not yet decided whether school will be in session on Friday or whether it will shift to virtual instruction for the school's 900 students.

This incident comes a little more than two weeks after security at Reading High School stopped a student with a loaded handgun. Officials said that student was let inside the building by another student who opened an unauthorized door on April 26. Both students were taken into custody.

The incident prompted two days of virtual learning for the high school's 5,500 students. They returned to in-person classes last Monday, May 1.