READING, Pa. - Reading Police are conducting a sweep of Northwest Middle School after initial reports say a student brought a gun to school Thursday.

Authorities say there is no active shooter and no active threat at this time. Police confirmed that a juvenile has been taken into custody.

The school is currently on lockdown as a precautionary measure while police continue their sweep of the building.

Reading School District officials say Northwest Middle School has been dismissed for the day and administrators are working to determine whether students will shift to virtual learning for Friday.

Fifth and sixth graders have been moved to Riverside Elementary School and will be dismissed from there. Seventh and eight graders will dismiss from St. Margaret's.

Police and the school district will provide updates when more information becomes available.