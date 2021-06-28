READING, Pa. - Always a blueprint, always "in the works," Northwest Reading's River Road extension project had remained a mere concept until now.
"We started working on this during the McMahon administration," said City Councilwoman Donna Reed. "That was 2005."
The plans are to redesign the intersection of Route 183 and West Windsor Street, and build a new extension road that will connect West Windsor and West Spring Street. Officials say it'll be a safer road for truckers, pedestrians and bikers.
"The commercial, the safety, the beautification, all these factors are really critical," said Reed.
Officials also hope that the road leads to development of the former Dana yards, a 50-acre plot of land that leaders past and present have been wanting to see take shape.
"It's a great way to be able to connect businesses outside coming into the city, make it easier for them," said County Commissioner Michael Rivera.
Mayor Eddie Moran said it took a lot of relationship-building and a lot of cutting of red tape to finally get it underway.
"Stop playing games, really," said Moran. "I hate to use such a minimal word, but play no games. Just moving forward. It was a priority and we had to make it happen."
Moran says the hope is to one day bring more than 100 well-paying jobs to the old Dana site.
"It's going to be very fruitful for our community, a lot of jobs," Moran said.
The $10 million project will receive 80 percent of its funding from the federal government. The project is expected to take about two years.