READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted unanimously Monday night to adopt a resolution to mandate that remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds be appropriated only to the city's capital needs at city-owned buildings and infrastructure, which must be approved by the enactment of ordinances.
Council added one exception that funds will be put aside for small business projects. That amount has not yet been determined.
The city administration is putting together a list of the city's capital needs to determine what funds will be needed for city needs.
Council did not state how much money is left in the ARPA funding.
The remaining funds must be committed by December 2024 and spent by December 2026.
Several councilmembers said such a moratorium on new non-city funding requests is necessary because there is a perception in the community that there is an endless pot of money.
"We were never as clear as a city as we needed to be about the fact that we had a lot of city needs that were going unmet," said Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz.
Councilman Chris Miller said the public does not see the ARPA funds as limited.
"There's this perception in the community that this is an endless, bottomless well of wealth that is always available," Miller said. "And as I go out into the community, there are so many organizations that bring it up that they think it is just there, and it's not."
"It's limited, and we're starting to reach the point where we need to send a message to the community that it's not available for everyone," Miller said of the remaining ARPA funds. "It's a limited amount."
Councilman Chris Daubert said allocating money to the city's own capital needs saves taxpayers from having to shoulder future bills.
"So much of it is deferred maintenance that hasn't happened," Daubert said. "That's why I'm focused on holding it as tight as possible, and I think this resolution goes a long way towards that."
Mayor Eddie Moran was not in favor of the moratorium.
"Can we table it and get it right?" Moran requested. "We have tabled items in the past to make sure that we get it right, and this is one that I feel comfortable saying let us provide you with everything (our capital needs) and come back at the next meeting."
Rev. Evelyn Morrison, a frequent commentor during public comment periods, called for an audit of the ARPA monies that have already been spent and a projection of what money is left.
"It is an ethical issue when it comes to the ARPA money now that you are in a position where you are going to reserve or restrict its spending," Morrison said. "We as citizens have every right to begin to challenge what the plan is for the balance of that money."
Reading Housing Authority requests $2M
Earlier in the evening, at a Committee of the Whole meeting, council heard a presentation from the Reading Housing Authority, asking for an ARPA allocation of $2 million to fill a funding gap for proposed community center for the Oakbrook homes.
RHA Executive Director Stacey J. Keppen said the project, for the benefit of the authority's largest public housing community, has been in the making for the past 20 years.
Prior to the presentation, council President Donna Reed said there would be no guarantee that ARPA funds would be available, and that the authority should be open to other lines of funding.
"I don't want to mislead the public thinking that ARPA is going to be the automatic source," Reed said.
"We respectfully are asking for the city administration and City Council to support closing the funding gap to this important project through whatever means the city has to do so," Keppen said.
"We're not seeking a specific method for that funding," she continued. "We can't begin to understand the various pots of money that you all operate in. We certainly have our own, which we have exhausted."