READING, Pa. - It’s kind of fitting as we approach New Year’s Eve, but one of the stories that really hit me this year, is a story about a party.

But it's not your average party.

When I first was told what my story would be a couple months back, I honestly didn't know what to expect.

So, I guess, this is really a story about a guy who wanted to deal with that ultimate "expected thing" - in a not-so-expected way.

I remember it as if it was yesterday, even though it was a few months ago.

"So I think it was important for him, as soon as he was diagnosed, like I said back in May when we talked to you, we knew that that was what he wanted,” said Joie McKim, daughter of Dennis Ganter.

What he wanted would turn out to be my story for the day.

A party. Ok - sure - Monday - May 30, 2022. A Memorial Day party, right? Officially a day to remember those who died for our country. But superficially, the unofficial start of summer.

Ending and beginning.

Beginning and ending.

"He wanted to be there to celebrate his friends and family and see his friends and family while he was still alive and well enough to do so, so I'm so grateful and thankful that he was able to do that,” McKim recalled.

What the late Dennis Ganter of Reading was able to do is something I don't think I could ever do: Face death and have a party.

But I think, for Dennis, it kind of made sense.

Because even facing death - “He was the life of the party, always,” McKim explained.

There's that beginning and ending, ending and beginning again. I guess it's not for everybody.

"I think people had said, well he didn't do a eulogy at the service, but we said he had a living eulogy at his party where everyone got to say wonderful things about him and tell him specifically those things,” McKim said.

And there the Silver Fox was.

“The Silver Fox, they said, you're the Silver Fox of Reading and all the nurses and doctors saw that and said that's what we want to do,” McKim recalled.

An early trend setter.

"Live your life fully, he traveled a lot, he was always the life of the party, always playing practical jokes,” McKim said.

Staying at it until the end.

"And I think just getting to see so many people come out,” McKim said. “So many friends and family, I was, I just couldn't believe the turnout of people that came."

The "Silver Fox" and "King of Reading" left us in July of this year, a little over a month after that memorable last hang.

"Shortly after the party is when he kind of declined and went downhill and I kind of expected that to happen,” McKim said. “I think he kind of held on until he thought he could do his party."

So, as we get set to celebrate the end of a year, and the beginning of another, we all have a lot to remember.

"He wanted to leave a mark on the world and I think he did or a mark on the community and I think he did with that,” McKim said.

He also left a mark on this local news reporter.