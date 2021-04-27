BASEL, SWITZERLAND – Novartis, which has facilities in King of Prussia and Reading, pointed to the impact of COVID-19 for its mostly negative results in the first quarter of 2021. However, the company did experience very positive results from some products in its vast portfolio.
Novartis stock was down 1.5% mid-day Tuesday.
In a key regulatory approval in the quarter, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Entresto for an expanded indication in chronic heart failure patients with left ventricular ejection fraction below normal, making Entresto the first therapy indicated for heart failure with reduced injection fraction and the majority of patents diagnosed with heart failure with preserved injection fraction.
Speaking on a conference call with stock analysts, Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis, said, “We are very optimistic about our future which will be driven by continued growth of Entresto, Zolgensma, Cosentyx, Kymriah, Promecta and other products.”
COVID-19 Update
Novartis said the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve and is taking differing courses across the multitude of geographies in which Novartis operates. There continues to be COVID-19 related lockdowns and disruptions in several geographies negatively impacting demand, particularly in dermatology, ophthalmology, the breast cancer portfolio, Sandoz Retail and Anti-Infectives.
For Sandoz, the company said, COVID-19 resulted in a historically weak cough and cold season and softened retail demand.
At present, drug development operations are continuing with manageable disruptions.
Operations remain stable, Novartis claimed, and cash collections continue to be according to normal trade terms, with days sales outstanding at normal levels.
Novartis has taken an assisting, rather than leading, role in the fight against COVID. The company is collaborating with Molecular Partners to develop, manufacture and commercialize two antiviral DARPin® candidates, ensovibep (MP0420) and MP0423. These are designed to target multiple sites on the SARS-CoV-2 virus simultaneously for enhanced antiviral effects and potential use as both prophylactics and treatments.
Furthermore, Novartis joined industry-wide efforts to meet global demand for COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics. An initial agreement was signed to leverage Novartis manufacturing capacity and capabilities to support the production of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with production planned to start in the second quarter of 2021.
Novartis also signed an initial agreement to manufacture the mRNA and bulk drug product for the vaccine candidate CVnCoV from CureVac, with plans to produce up to 50 million doses in 2021 and up to a further 200 million doses in 2022.
First Quarter Financial Results
Net sales were $2.4 billion, down 2% in constant currency in the first quarter driven by volume growth of 3%, price erosion of 2% and negative impact from generic competition of 3%.
Core operating income was $4.0 billion, down 8%, mainly due to a 35% decrease in core operating income from Sandoz. Core operating income margin was 31.9% of net sales, decreasing by 1.8% from the first quarter of 2020.
Core net income in the quarter was $3.4 billion, down 6% from 2020, mainly driven by the decline in core operating income. Core EPS (Earnings Per Share) was $ 1.52, a decrease of 5%.
Operating income was S2.4 billion in first quarter 2021, a decrease of 14%, mainly due to lower gross profit impacted by pricing erosion at Sandoz, manufacturing restructuring, and higher impairments, partly offset by lower legal expenses.
Net income was $2.1 billion, down 7% from first quarter 020, mainly due to lower operating income. EPS was $.91, a decrease of 6%, declining less than net income, and benefiting from a lower weighted-average number of shares outstanding.
Business Units Results
Commenting on results of the quarter, Narasimhan said in a statement: “Novartis growth drivers and launches continued their strong momentum with double-digit growth for Entresto, Cosentyx, Oncology growth drivers and Zolgensma. We expect Sandoz performance to stabilize, in the near-term, after a challenging quarter.
“Our broad pipeline of novel medicines continued to progress, with the US approval of Entresto across the full spectrum of chronic heart failure and the positive readout for our radioligand therapy in prostate cancer.”
Innovative Medicines net sales were S10.1 billion, even with first quarter 2020. Generic competition had a negative impact of 4%. Pharmaceuticals Business Unit sales showed continued strong growth from Entresto up 34%, Zolgensma up 81% and Cosentyx up 11%. Growth was offset by declines in Established Medicines and mature Ophthalmology brands.
Innovative Medicines sales were affected by the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly in the dermatology, ophthalmology and breast cancer portfolio, and prior year COVID-19 related forward purchasing.
Oncology Business Unit sales grew 1%, driven by Kymriah up 55%; Promacta/Revolad up 13%; Kisqali up 19% and Jakavi up 8%, partly offset by generic competition, mainly for Glivec, Afinitor and Exjade.
Sandoz net sales were $2.3 billion in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 13%, with a negative price effect of 10% mainly due to increasing competition and prior year benefit from off-contract sales. Volume declined 3% from the impact of COVID-19 on prior year forward purchasing and softened retail demand, with a historically weak cough and cold season, partly offset by growth in Biopharmaceuticals.
2021 Outlook
Barring unforeseen events, Novartis expects net sales to grow low- to mid-single digit. Core operating income is expected to grow mid-single digit, ahead of sales.
Guidance assumes a return to normal global healthcare systems including prescription dynamics by mid-2021.
Novartis NYSE: NVS) consistently ranks among the world’s top companies investing in research and development. Novartis products reach nearly 1 billion people globally and they are finding innovative ways to expand access to their latest treatments. About 125,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at Novartis around the world