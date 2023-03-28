WEST READING, Pa. - Days later, the question remains: why did the R.M. Palmer Building explode, killing seven people?

The Reading Fire Marshal is trying to answer that question.

UGI, which supplies natural gas in the area, told 69 News that the National Transportation Safety Board has assumed the lead in the investigation.

The NTSB - which was on scene Tuesday - says it investigates all modes of transportation, and that a pipeline is a form of transportation that carries products. In a tweet, the NTSB went as far as calling it a "natural gas explosion." Local officials responded to that phrasing. State police say they don't know what caused the explosion at this time.

69 News spoke to one employee off camera, who was working next to the building that went up in flames, who says they smelled what they believed was gas right before the explosion.

In a statement, UGI says they have been on the scene since the incident and are cooperating with authorities. The statement goes on to say, "We did not receive a call regarding a gas odor or leak prior to the report of there being an explosion at R.M. Palmer."

OSHA is also conducting its own investigation, but would not comment at this time.

There is now legal fallout from this as well. A lawsuit has been filed by the Philadelphia-based firm Morgan & Morgan on behalf of a neighbor who lived across the street from the factory.

They're suing R.M. Palmer Company. In a statement, the firm said, "We have put together a team of experts so we can understand what caused this catastrophic explosion and help the Reading community who have been devastated by this event."