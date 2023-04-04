WEST READING, Pa. - Clean up continues at the site of the R.M. Palmer chocolate factory where seven people were killed in an explosion.

NTSB officials say investigators continue to gather evidence about how the building was supplied with natural gas and point of ignition, interview witnesses, and examine the pipeline for fractures.

UGI has been working closely in the investigation to determine if natural gas played a role.

But the investigation won't stop there.

"When you think about food manufacturing, you don't think there's hazards in here. But there usually are," said Holly Burgess with the National Fire Prevention Association, the organization that outlines codes and standards for many industries.

Burgess is not involved in the investigation, but says investigators will also likely look inside the factory at what is known as the fuel triangle, or heating elements, materials to make chocolate, like cocoa and cornstarch-which are combustible-and any on-site method of cooling. In some manufacturing facilities, those systems include the use of ammonia.

Investigators say manufacturers like R.M. Palmer are required to have an updated list of all combustible ingredients.

Those lists will tell investigators how much of a material was present and where.

The NTSB says a preliminary report on the explosion could come as early as three weeks, but the final report on what caused the fire could take up to two years.