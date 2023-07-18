WEST READING, Pa. - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released new information Tuesday on the investigation into the explosion at R.M. Palmer Company that claimed 7 lives in March.

NTSB investigators say data indicates that natural gas was leaking from a DuPont Aldyl A service tee that was installed in 1982.

Officials say UGI exposed and retired the service line that was connected to this service tee in 2021 when the natural gas meter was relocated from the basement to the exterior of Palmer Building 2.

After the service line was retired, investigators say the 1982 service tee remained connected to the natural gas system, pressurized at full system pressure.

As part of the meter relocation project, UGI installed a new service tee in 2021 as well as a new service line. NTSB investigators identified a small leak on the 2021 service tee in addition to the leak on the 1982 service tee.

Officials say the 1982 service tee was less than 2-feet from other underground pipelines that ran between Palmer Buildings 1 and 2, including a steam line, a condensate line and several heated chocolate pipelines.

NTSB investigators found corrosion and a crack in the steam line when it was exposed on-scene.

The NTSB’s Materials Laboratory revealed that the tower of the 1982 service tee, which houses the tap, consisted of an outer shell and a Dupont Delrin® insert.

Investigators say the insert fractured near its base and the outer shell had a fracture as well.

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) added Aldyl A service tees with Delrin inserts to their list of pipe materials with “poor performance histories relative to brittle-like cracking” on September 6, 2007.

The investigation is ongoing.

In response to Tuesday's update, UGI Utilities, Inc. issued the following statement:

We are aware of and are carefully reviewing the update issued by the National Transportation & Safety Board in its investigation. Safety is our main priority and UGI is providing accurate and necessary information to the NTSB. As the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to comment further. Our focus and commitment remains with the victims and the West Reading community.