WEST READING, Pa. - The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation into what caused the R.M. Palmer explosion on Friday, March 24.

The explosion killed seven employees and injured ten others.

On Tuesday, NTSB announced it "opened a safety investigation into the March 24 natural gas explosion and fire at the RM Palmer Company Chocolate factory in West Reading, PA. "

NTSB spokesperson Keith Holloway says the board investigates all types of transportation, including pipelines.

"In this case, the preliminary information (subject to change) NTSB has is the pipeline was transporting natural gas. It is still very early in the investigation and information is still being gathered," Holloway shared with 69 News.

Holloway went on to say, "I do not have the specifics, but the NTSB's investigation will focus on what, how and why the explosion occurred as part of the investigation."

The investigation includes working with local officials and the utilities, and sharing the information they've gathered among the entities that are involved.

That includes OSHA, UGI and Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

"While the NTSB has not determined a cause of the explosion, preliminary information that is being shared among local authorities, utilities and other agencies, prompted NTSB to look into what role natural gas has played into the explosion, Holloway shared.

He says preliminary results from the investigation could take 15-30 days to complete while the complete investigation could be 12-14 months.

Meanwhile, the Palmer family is speaking out for the first time. In a statement they say they're heartbroken and devastated over the loss of their colleagues and friends.

"The seven who we lost will always be in our prayers, and to those who were injured we wish a speedy recovery. Over the many years that we have worked together many became personal friends and all valued members of the Palmer team. Their loss will be felt forever," Richard M Palmer, Jr and Family, wrote.