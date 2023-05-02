WEST READING, Pa. - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) issued preliminary findings Tuesday on their investigation into the fatal explosion at R.M. Palmer Company that killed 7 people and injured 11 others.

NTSB investigators say at the time of the explosion on March 24, about 35 office staff and 70 production employees were working in both Building 1 and Building 2 of the West Reading facility. In post-accident interviews, Palmer employees from Building 2 told investigators they were sanitizing equipment when they detected an odor of natural gas.

Building 1 employees told NTSB officials they recalled the smell of rotten eggs around the same time. Because natural gas is odorless, strong-smelling chemical additives are mixed in before distribution to help reduce the risk that leaks will go undetected. The most common odorant added to natural gas is methanethiol, which has a characteristic “rotten egg” or sulfurous odor.

​​UGI Corporation (UGI) provided natural gas service to the Palmer buildings through two natural gas mains adjacent to the accident site. One 4-inch-diameter steel main was located in front of Building 2 along South Second Avenue, and one 1.25-inch-diameter “Aldyl A” plastic main was located along Cherry Street between Buildings 1 and 2.

The factory buildings had two natural gas pipeline meter sets regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. UGI reported no known work in the area and no pressure spike in gas usage prior to the explosion.

Investigators from the NTSB examined the accident site, secured evidence and completed interviews with Palmer employees and members of the public nearby at the time of the accident.

Future activity in this ongoing investigation will focus on a review of collected evidence, identifying the source of the explosion and related industry practices and regulations.