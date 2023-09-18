The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is subpoenaing unredacted inspection and investigation reports of UGI Corp.

It's also revoking the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission's party status in its investigation of the R.M. Palmer factory explosion.

The NTSB says the Commission failed to provide the records, and not having them could compromise the accuracy of the investigation.

But in a statement released Monday, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission said it cannot legally release such documents under state law.

The R.M. Palmer chocolate factory exploded in West Reading in March, killing seven people.