BERKS COUNTY, Pa. – Looking at a chart of how many people still need to get vaccinated in Berks, County Commissioner Christian Leinbach said during a Zoom meeting, "You can look at the math, we still have quite a ways to go."
Berks needs 57,000 people to get their shots in order for the county to hit the 70% of residents Gov. Tom Wolf says need to be vaccinated before lifting all mask mandates.
"Just a few weeks ago, we had people who wanted the vaccine and couldn't get it," said Leinbach. "Now there's more than enough vaccine, and in many cases concerns, hesitancy on part of some people in the public to get a vaccination, and that's why we're here today."
The county commissioners gave their sales pitch in an effort to get folks to roll up their sleeves.
"We're not completely out of this yet," said Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt. "We're very encouraged but there are three legs to this stool — testing, tracing and, of course, the vaccine."
The commissioners weren't the only ones trying to convince people to get their shots. They also brought in people from the community to persuade people that the vaccine is safe and effective.
"I'm giving it to the kids because I care about them," said Erin Churico, a pediatric nurse from Berks Community Health Center. "I want them to be safe."
"The benefits of getting the COVID vaccine outweigh the risks of getting COVID," said Jeannie Stephen, a nurse practitioner at Berks Community Health Center. "It's lost time at work."
"Let's do this now and not have the regrets of saying I wish I had, so do it now," said Delphine Allen, administrative pastor of Spring Valley Church of God.
"As a pastor, we've buried enough people from COVID and I've counseled enough families," said Ibrahim Bangura, executive pastor of Spring Valley Church of God.
Bangura says we all have a moral obligation to get the vaccine and he especially wants the religious community to lead by example.
"If you know somebody who hasn't gotten their shot yet, without guilt or shame, have a conversation with them," Bangura said. "Have them get theirs, direct them to the right resources. If we all do our part, we can do this."