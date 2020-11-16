MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - Out of the dark evening sky came a force of nature Kyle Henninger didn't see coming.

"It's harvest time," said Henninger. "I should be out on a combine cutting corn."

Instead, he scrambled to move hay bales out from under a gaping hole in his barn's roof.

"We gotta cover this hay here," said Henninger. "That's my paycheck there."

National Weather Service meteorologists out of Mount Holly, New Jersey, spent much of Monday morning at his farm in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County, and surrounding areas, examining corn stalks, trees snapped in half and more damage to other barns along the same path.

 

The storm nearly leveled one storage shed on Kunkle Road in Maxatawny Township. Along the road, tree branches and playground equipment were left scattered.

 
"A well-built, single-family home is going to withstand much stronger winds than like a shed or a barn," said Alex Starrmann, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists said between the direction of the corn stalks and the path of the debris, they have plenty of evidence to make a call.

"Also to get an idea of the extent of the width of the damage path and how long it tracked," said Starrmann.

The National Weather Service determined the storm damage was not the result of a tornado but straight-lined winds that reached speeds of 80 mph.

Between the two farms, no injuries were reported.

