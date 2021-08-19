TILDEN TWP., Pa. — A tornado touched down in northern Berks County on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS office in Mount Holly, New Jersey, said one of its storm survey teams confirmed that the tornado touched down in Tilden Township around 9 p.m.
The office did not release information about the twister's strength or the path that it took, adding that it hopes to provide additional details Thursday evening.
A storm survey team has confirmed that a tornado occurred in Hamburg, PA (Tilden Township, Berks County). This occurred around 9 PM last night. We hope to release the details this evening. #pawx— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) August 19, 2021
A woman who answered the phone at the Tilden Township municipal building Thursday morning told 69 News that the township had received reports of trees down on private property on Berne Road and Hill Drive. She said there were also reports of a roof ripped off a house on Ash Road.
There have been no reports of storm-related injuries in Berks County.
Tilden Township is one of several areas the NWS' survey teams are investigating in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
"With several areas to survey," the weather service said in one of its tweets, "we hope to get more info as it becomes available with a final determination by this evening."
Two survey teams are investigating several focused areas today. This was from severe t-storms that occurred very early this morning. The graphic outlines the areas of interest. We will be releasing info via a Public Information Statement as it becomes available. #pawx #njwx pic.twitter.com/2nvrl1JwhM— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) August 19, 2021