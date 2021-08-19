Tornado strike graphic

TILDEN TWP., Pa. — A tornado touched down in northern Berks County on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS office in Mount Holly, New Jersey, said one of its storm survey teams confirmed that the tornado touched down in Tilden Township around 9 p.m.

The office did not release information about the twister's strength or the path that it took, adding that it hopes to provide additional details Thursday evening.

A woman who answered the phone at the Tilden Township municipal building Thursday morning told 69 News that the township had received reports of trees down on private property on Berne Road and Hill Drive. She said there were also reports of a roof ripped off a house on Ash Road.

There have been no reports of storm-related injuries in Berks County.

Tilden Township is one of several areas the NWS' survey teams are investigating in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

"With several areas to survey," the weather service said in one of its tweets, "we hope to get more info as it becomes available with a final determination by this evening."

If you have video or photos you think might be newsworthy, please use the form below. Please provide as much information about the video or photo as possible, including the time, date, and town or municipality where the event took place.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.